What Happened In Sydney Was Completely Wrong: Ajinkya Rahane On Siraj Facing Racism At SCG

Last year was one of the glorious chapters in Indian cricket history with Team India beating Australia in their own den and winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy. With Virat Kohli leaving the team after first Test, an injury-stricken Indian side, came back and made a strong statement following their embarrassing show at Adelaide.

While the memories of the triumph still remain fresh even after a year there was one particular incident in the series that left everyone shattered. Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut during the tour was racially abused by a group of people present at the SCG stands. The fast bowler was forced to complain about the same to his captain and the match officials and the spectators involved in the incident were thrown out of the stadium.

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane recalls Siraj racism incident

The Mohammed Siraj racism incident that happened at the Sydney Cricket Ground took place on the fourth day of the third Test. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo Ajinkya Rahane while recalling the SCG racism incident said that the umpire offered them to leave the field midway but he insisted on the abusers to be removed from the SCG.

He said, “Yes, it happened at that ground (SCG) and at that place (Australia) a lot more. But it was courageous of him (Siraj) to bring it up so at least a wider section of people know and the people sitting next to such people on the ground do better next time. It was important to support our colleague (Siraj) given the situation he had been through. What happened in Sydney was completely wrong".

"Personally, I think Adelaide and Melbourne weren’t as bad. But this has been a continuous thing at Sydney. I have experienced it as well. They do tend to get nasty. I don’t think it has anything to do with a particular section of people in a particular country … The only solution is better parenting and better awareness,”

He further added, "It is something one must condemn. But I want to bring it up that everywhere people are differentiating people on different grounds, which is not right,”

Documentary to be released on India's historic triumph in Australia

A documentary on Team India's win over Australia will soon be coming on an OTT platform and will be helmed by renowned director Neeraj Pandey. The documentary titled, 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' will shed light on the emotions of the Indian and Australian players and members of the teams as they played and witnessed history being scripted.