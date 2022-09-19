The Indian cricket team is up against Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match series, which kicks off at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 20. The series is being played in preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which begins in October in Australia. Interestingly, the last time India and Australia locked horns in Mohali, they were playing in the group stage of ICC World T20 2016.

India hosted Australia at the Mohali Stadium on March 27, 2016, for the Super 10 Group 2 match of the World T20 2016. The match is most remembered for Virat Kohli’s unbeaten match-winning knock, which took India through to the semi-final of the coveted tournament. After winning the toss, skipper Steve Smith opted to bat first as Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch provided a strong half-century stand inside the powerplay itself.

Australia set a target of 161 runs for India at Mohali

Khawaja went back to the pavilion in the 5th over on the individual score of 26 runs in 16 balls, after veteran pacer Ashish Nehra dismissed him. No. 3 batter David Warner fell in the 8th over, reducing the team to 72/2 in 7.5 overs, while Finch continued to work from one end. However, Smith was dismissed on two runs in the 10th over as Finch and Glenn Maxwell hit runs for the next three overs.

Finch fell short of his fifty by seven runs, while Maxwell could score 31 runs in 28 balls. While Faulkner contributed with a run-a-ball 10 runs, star allrounder Shane Watson and Peter Nevill remained unbeaten after scoring 18 and 10 runs respectively. Hardik Pandya took the maximum of two wickets for India, while Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuvraj Singh took one wicket each to reduce Australia to 160/6 in the first innings.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock takes India through to victory

Meanwhile, India suffered a slow start in the 2nd innings as Shikhar Dhawan was sent back on 13 off 12 in the 4th over, while Rohit could score 12 runs in 17 balls. However, Kohli displayed his incredible chasing skills yet again and held one end, despite the dismissal of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj. While Kohli remained not-out on 82 runs off 51 balls, MS Dhoni memorably hit the winning runs for India in the first ball of the final over.

India won the match by six wickets, with five balls remaining in hands and stormed their way into the semi-final. India lost by 7 wickets to West Indies in the semis and exited the World T20. West Indies won the tournament with a four-wicket win over England in the final.