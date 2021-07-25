What Happened To Aaron Finch? Australia Skipper To Miss 5 Game T20 Series Vs Bangladesh

Australian skipper Aaron Finch is all set to fly home from the Caribbean in order to recover from cartilage injury he sustained earlier this month. Finch was taken off the ODI series against West Indies so that he could recover well in time before the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Finch led the Australian T20I side in the recently-concluded series against the Men in Maroon despite his injury. However, he was ruled out of the ODIs as the injury reaggravated in the final match of the T20I clash.

Finch to undergo surgery

Finch is expected to undergo surgery in Australia, and medical staff believe he will be able to resume captaincy duties in time for the T20 World Cup. Finch will return to Australia via London and Doha on Sunday (Barbados time). But the 34-year-old will now miss the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh given that his recovery will take at least a month. When Finch was ruled out of the ODI series, Alex Carey was named captain of the Australian side. Carey is expected to carry on the captaincy duties in absence of Finch with several senior Australian players missing from the squad.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Thursday, which will serve as a preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The limited-overs series will take place between August 3 and August 9 and all matches are expected to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Australian white-ball squad, which is currently in the Caribbean for a limited-overs series against the West Indies, will travel to Bangladesh later this week.

Cricket Australia has announced that the squad for the Bangladesh series will remain unchanged, with players such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith once again missing out. Earlier, some of Australia's high-value cricketers had pulled themselves out from the Caribbean tour citing various personal reasons.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Tentative Captain), Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (Vice-Captain), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

As far as the ongoing ODI series against West Indies is concerned, Australia lost the second match by 4 wickets after suffering a batting collapse in the first innings. West Indies batters chased down a low total of 187 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. West Indies has already demolished Australia in the five-match T20I series held earlier this month, which the visitors lost by 4-1.

Image: cricket.com.au

