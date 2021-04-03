What Happened To Axar Patel? Delhi Capitals All-rounder In 'Medical Care Facility'

Last year's beaten finalists Delhi Capitals have been dealt with a huge blow ahead of their IPL 2021 campaign after Axar Patel tested positive for coronavirus. The all-rounder is currently in isolation and was with the India team during the Tests and T20Is against England. Here's a look at "What happened to Axar Patel?".

Delhi Capitals confirmed on social media that star all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for coronavirus. The 27-year-old had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28 after arriving with a negative Covid-19 report but has returned a positive test since. The statement, in a way, confirmed that the Axar Patel hospitalised news is correct. The team in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. The Delhi Capitals are naturally shocked with the Axar Patel coronavirus news, as it makes him all set to miss the first match against CSK on April 10. It remains to be seen how much would the Axar Patel IPL 2021 campaign be impacted with this.

Axar Patel was with the India team during the Tests and T20I series against England and made a remarkable start to his Test career in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

The 27-year-old played three of the four Tests of the series and picked up 27 wickets, the joint-most with Dilip Doshi for most wickets by an Indian in his maiden Test series. Patel also played the first T20I of the five-match series, on March 12, the last time he was on the field. Axar Patel is the second cricketer, after the Kolkata Knight Riders star Nitish Rana, to test positive since the teams started checking into their hotels in Mumbai and Chennai. Rana however returned to training after an extended 12-day quarantine.

As per the BCCI SOP, a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier. "During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states..

The Axar Patel IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 5 crore, making him an extremely valuable player in the Delhi Capitals squad.

Delhi Capitals squad

Rishabh Pant (C &WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

(Image Courtesy: Axar Patel Twitter)