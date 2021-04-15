What Happened To Ben Stokes? Ben Stokes Injury Update And Rajasthan Royals Team News

Rajasthan Royals did not get off to the best starts in IPL 2021, falling to a four-run defeat in their nail-biting opener against the Punjab Kings. While the loss was itself disappointing, the 2008 champions were dealt a huge blow, with star all-rounder Ben Stokes suffering a major injury. While the England all-rounder failed to make an impact with bat or ball in hand, he remains a key part of the Royals' plans and their XI's balance. Here's a look at what happened to Ben Stokes, and the Ben Stokes injury update:

Rajasthan Royals team news: What happened to Ben Stokes?

Ben Stokes’ IPL campaign came to an abrupt end after sustaining a finger fracture during Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against Punjab Kings, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday. The England all-rounder hurt his finger when he went for the catch which dismissed Chris Gayle. While Stokes did open the batting despite the blow, he was out for a duck and soon confirmed to be ruled out of the competition.

The 29-year-old is a huge game changer and can affect the outcome of any game with his all-around abilities. The Rajasthan Royals team news in the form of a statement confirmed that there will not be a fairytale Ben Stokes return and the Englishman will remain unavailable for the tournament. Fellow Englishman Jofra Archer has been given clearance to resume "light training" post-surgery, but there's no clarity on his participation yet.

Ben Stokes injury update: Englishman to stay with RR for the rest of IPL 2021

Stokes' injury means that captain Sanju Samson will have to tinker with his playing XI and find a new partner for Manan Vohra, who made his debut against Punjab Kings. Buttler's international teammate Jos Buttler, who batted at 4 on Monday, could make a move up the order while the Royals bring in someone like David Miller to share up their middle order. Buttler had been a revelation for Rajasthan at the top of the order in 2018 and 2019, scoring over 800 runs combined in just 21 innings at a strike rate of over 150.

Miller himself has been in good form and struck a quick-fire half-century vs Pakistan before travelling to India for the IPL. The Royals could also give Liam Livingstone an opportunity to make his mark, with the Englishman having should glimpses of his form in the recently concluded India vs England series. Livingstone was also one of the stars of the Big Bash League, and his performances at the top of the order helped Perth Scorchers reach the final. Furthermore, the 27-year-old is also a handy off-spinner and could chip in with a few overs when needed.

