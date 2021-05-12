What Happened To Bhuvneshwar Kumar? Selectors Reveal Why Pacer Didn't Make WTC Final Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) recently announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New England and the subsequent Test series in England. While players who performed well in the recent series against Australia and England were rewarded with extended runs, regular members of the Test squad who were out due to injuries have returned to the fold. However, the India squad for WTC Final has been a major source of debate after the BCCI decided to drop Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

What happened to Bhuvneshwar Kumar?

Bhuvneshwar has been one of India's leading pacers across formats for a major part of the last decade. However, the right-arm quick's career in the longest format of the game has been severely hampered owing to different injuries. Bhuvi last played a first-class game in January 2018 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Despite the fact that the conditions in England suit the pacer's bowling style, the BCCI decided to drop him and that has made fans wonder, "What happened to Bhuvneshwar Kumar?"

By dropping a fit Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the selectors have made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer is not in BCCI's scheme of things for the traditional format of the game. One of the reasons that is being speculated about his ouster is the fact that he has not played Test cricket for a long time. In fact, sources have claimed that since returning from the injury that he suffered during IPL 2020, the selectors think that he is still not fit to play the longest format, especially on such a long tour.

Furthermore, the Indian pace attack has gone from strength to strength and performed exceedingly well in the recent Test series. Moreover, young fast bowlers have also grabbed their opportunities with both hands and have made a place for themselves in the squad by rising up to the occasions, which is why Bhuvi seems to have fallen from favour. The Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury list also does not help his cause.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar stats

The Bhuvneshwar Kumar stats across formats make for a decent read. In 21 Tests, Bhuvi has bagged 63 wickets at an average of 26.1 with four fifers to his name. He also has 138 and 45 wickets each in 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is respectively.

The latest Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury had ruled him out for a part of the IPL 2021 as well as IPL 2020 midway. The bowler returned to play for SRH in IPL 2021. However, his form hasn't been the same as he could only grab 3 wickets in 5 IPL 2021 matches at a dismal average of 57.66 and an economy rate of 9.10.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

