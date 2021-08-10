What Happened To Chris Cairns? Why Is Ex-New Zealand Cricketer Admitted To Hospital?

The cricket fraternity on Tuesday went into shock after it came to light that former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns was on life-support at a hospital in Canberra after suddenly collapsing due to a major health issue. Chris Cairns, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders who has played for New Zealand, has previously captained the Kiwis in the 50-over format and is one of only eight all-rounders in the world to reach a double in Test cricket, which is 200 wickets and 3,000 runs.

With the 51-year-old on life-support, fans are wondering what happened to Chris Cairns or why is Cairns admitted to the hospital? All the fans' queries have been answered below-

What happened to Chris Cairns/ Why is Chris Cairns admitted to hospital?

As per New Zealand Herald, Chris Cairns 'suffered a major medical emergency - an aortic dissection - in Canberra last week' and 'will be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney soon.'

"He has reportedly undergone several operations while in hospital, but has not responded to treatment as hoped," the report said.

What is aortic dissection/ Aortic dissection symptoms?

Aortic dissection is a serious condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery. Blood rushes through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to split (dissect). Aortic dissection symptoms may be similar to those of other heart problems, such as a heart attack. The other Aortic dissection symptoms include sudden severe chest or upper back pain, sudden severe stomach pain, loss of consciousness, and shortness of breath.

Chris Cairns' controversial career

One of the best all-rounders of his time, Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs, and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. His father Lance Cairns also played for New Zealand.

The 51-year-old, however, later faced allegations of match-fixing when he played in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League in 2008 and fought many legal battles to prove his innocence during which he won a defamation case against IPL founder Lalit Modi in London in 2012.

He again faced fixing allegations from fellow cricketers Lou Vincent and Brendon McCullum before being acquitted of perjury and perverting the course of justice following a gruelling trial in London court in 2015.

Fighting corruption allegations took a toll on his life and at one point in time, he had to take up a job with the Auckland Council to drive trucks and clean bus shelters to foot the legal bills.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: AP)