What Happened To Dilhara Lokuhettige? Ex-Sri Lanka Bowler Faces Heath Streak-style Ban

On Monday, April 19, 2021, The International Cricket Council (ICC) Media handle announced on Twitter that former Sri Lankan cricketer, Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching 3 counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The ban for Dilhara Lokuhettige is backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended. The Dilhara Lokuhettige match fixing charges were related to his involvement in the T10 league held in UAE in 2017.

Lokuhettige banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code https://t.co/qtoW5BDrp2 via @ICC — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) April 19, 2021

What happened to Dilhara Lokuhettige?

On November 18, The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), charged Dilhara Lokuhettige with three counts of breaching the ECB’s Anti-Corruption Code. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official to investigate the charges. The charges were related to the Dilhara Lokuhettige match fixing involvement in the T10 league held in UAE in 2017 for which he was provisionally suspended.

In April 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged Dilhara Lokuhettige with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. These new charges were in addition to charges imposed on him by the Emirates Cricket Board in 2018. In January 2021, a three-member tribunal found him guilty on all charges and in April 2021, the ICC suspended the former Sri Lanka cricketer for 8 years from all forms of cricket.

In 2019, Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lankan captain, was charged with two counts of breaching the ICC-Anti Corruption. Sanath Jayasuriya was banned for 2 years from the game. This was an account where a cricketer failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Similar Heath Streak ban

Heath Streak, a former cricketer and coach for the Zimbabwe cricket team, was banned from all form of cricket in a similar manner for 8 years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Heath Streak ban was imposed after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC-Anti Corruption Code. Heath Streak was a former coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season.

Dilhara Lokuhettige career stats

Fans must be wondering, 'What happened to Dilhara Lokuhettige before this ban?' Let us take a look at his career stats. Dilhara Lokuhettige played just 9 ODIs and 2 T20Is for the Sri Lankan team. In his 9 ODI matches, he took 6 wickets with an economy of 4.74 and scoring 83 runs. In his 2 T20Is, he took 2 wickets in 2 matches scoring just 18 runs. The Dilhara Lokuhettige career was definitely short-lived.

Image Source: ICC