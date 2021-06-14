What Happened To Faf Du Plessis? Is Former South African Captain Okay Now?

Reports of South African batsman Faf du Plessis being rushed to hospital during a Pakistan Super League game emerged on Saturday. The development sent shockwaves across the cricketing community making fans wonder, "What happened to Faf du Plessis?" and "Is Faf du Plessis okay?" Here's a look at the Faf du Plessis injury update.

What happened to Faf du Plessis?

During Match 19 of PSL 2021 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi that took place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Du Plessis collided with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain. The South African veteran, who is also renowned for his athletic fielding, made a diving attempt at the boundary line in the 17th over of the match. During his attempt, Du Plessis's head collided with the leg of Mohammad Hasnain. Subsequently, Du Plessis had to leave the field and Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute. Here's the Faf du Plessis video.

Praying to Almighty for the speedy recovery and a good health for #FafduPlessis

Is Faf du Plessis okay?

According to the Faf du Plessis latest update, the former South African captain has affirmed that he is back at the hotel and is recovering. The Faf du Plessis injury update was provided by the cricketer himself on Twitter where he said that he has a concussion with 'some memory loss' but hopes to be back on the field soon. As far as the game is concerned, Peshawar Zalmi went on to post a stiff total of 197/5 from their 0 overs after being asked to bat first riding on quickfire half-centuries from South African middle-order batsman David Miller 73 (46) and veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal with a knock of 59 (37) respectively.

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

In reply, Faf du Plessis was indeed missed by the Quetta Gladiators during their run chase as they could only manage 136/9 from their allotted quota of 20 overs. Apart from skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (36*), concussion substitute Saim Ayub (35) and Usman Khan (28) none of the other batsmen could make any impact as the Quetta-based franchise suffered a bitter defeat by a huge margin of 61 runs.

Andre Russell suffers concussion

Notably, a day prior to the Faf du Plessis injury incident, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell had also suffered a major blow on his helmet during a PSL 2021 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. In the 14th over of the Quetta Gladiators innings, Russell suffered a blow on his helmet off Muhammad Musa's bowling. The Jamaican all-rounder was later taken off the field on a stretcher and another player replaced him for the second innings.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Andre Russell ❤️, He is a real Entetatiner of PSL 🇵🇰 #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/rVQrE6lDJG — Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) June 11, 2021

IMAGE SOURCE: FAF DU PLESSIS INSTAGRAM