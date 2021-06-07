What Happened To Harbhajan Singh? Why Is Harbhajan Singh Trending?

One of India's most celebrated cricketer stars, Harbhajan Singh, has stirred up a major controversy with his latest post on social media. The player's homage to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and those slain within the Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star was met with disdain by a sizeable portion of fans. The off-spinner earned a lot of flack from the internet and even became a top trend on Twitter as a result of it. What happened to Harbhajan Singh and why is Harbhajan Singh trending? Here we reveal more details on what did Harbhajan Singh say that triggered fans.

Harbhajan Singh news: What happened to Harbhajan Singh?

Taking to his Instagram account on the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, India's veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a story that featured Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. While the cricketer did not explicitly name Bhindranwale, his photo is featured prominently in the image shared by Singh. The Kolkata Knight Riders star had posted the particular story on June 6 and since then has maintained his silence on the matter despite the massive outrage.

The cricketer through his post apparently labelled Bhindranwale and his fellow aides who lost their lives in the Blue Star Operation in the buildings of Harmandir Sahib complex in Amritsar, Punjab as 'martyrs'. The 40-year-old was targeted by a number of people on the micro-blogging site soon after he posted the aforementioned story. What did Harbhajan Singh say? Watch the controversial Instagram story here:

Why is Harbhajan Singh trending on Twitter?

While the seasoned campaigner has often got enormous praise from all quarters for his exploits on the field, he was lambasted by a certain section of fans recently and was even accused of glorifying Khalistani extremists. People took to social media to vent their rage and condemned him for his recent remarks. According to the latest Harbhajan Singh news, the cricketer is yet to tender an apology. However, the post seems to have been deleted from his profile.

The Indian Army's largest internal security mission, Operation Blue Star, took place in 1984. The Operation was Indira Gandhi's response to the law and order situation in Punjab at the time, which was exacerbated by the growth of the Khalistan movement in India. Indira Gandhi, India's then-Prime Minister, ordered Operation Blue Star, which took place between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar, to remove Sikh militants who were stockpiling weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple).

During Operation Blue Star, Khalistan supporters took over the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar's Golden Temple. The operation was specifically aimed to eliminate Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple complex and regain control over Harmandir Sahib. The casualties as per the official reports were 83 Indian Army jawans and 492 civilians throughout the whole Operation.

Image source: PTI