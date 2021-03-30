What Happened To Harmanpreet Kaur? India Women's Star Has Important Message For Supporters

India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recently missed out on the three-match T20I series against South Africa which India lost 2-1. Since then, fans were wondering, "What happened to Harmanpreet Kaur?" The right-handed dynamic batswoman had sustained a hip injury during the fifth and final ODI against South Africa, which is why she was ruled out of the T20I series as Smriti Mandhana took charge of the team.

What happened to Harmanpreet Kaur?

Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed reports claiming that she recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. She took to Twitter to post a special message for fans as well. The attacking batswoman has been experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at her home in Patiala. While speaking to PTI, a source close to the player said that Kaur got tested on Monday and the report came positive on Tuesday morning.

The source added that the cricketer had a mild fever since four days, which is why she decided to get tested. According to the source, the Harmanpreet Kaur COVID-19 tests were being conducted regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only. The Indian T20I captain is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon.

Kaur was in great form in the ODI series where she scored 160 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 53.33 and strike-rate of 90.40. She also smashed one fifty in the series. Despite her good form, Indian went on to lose the ODI series 1-4.

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur COVID-19 news is another addition to the list of Indian cricketers who recently tested positive for the ungodly virus. Former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath who featured in the Road Safety World Series, recently all took to Twitter to announce that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The Sachin Tendulkar Covid and Yusuf Pathan Covid news sent the cricketing community into a frenzy. With the Sachin Tendulkar COVID news confirmed by the cricketer himself, he is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Moreover, on Monday, Irfan Pathan became the fourth Indian cricketer to test COVID-19 positive. It is worth mentioning that the Road Safety World Series was a private tournament that didn't have the approval of the BCCI as it was only meant for retired cricketers. The worst part was that the organisers didn't restrict crowd movement even when the BCCI made the latter part of the England series a closed doors affair.

Harmanpreet Kaur salary and net worth

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Harmanpreet Kaur net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹1 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation she receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing India's women's team. She is in the top grade category when it comes to women's central contracts. The Harmanpreet Kaur salary as per the annual contract stands at â‚¹50 lakh.

Moreover, being one of the most popular women's cricketers in the country, the star player also is popular amongst the brands. According to femalecricket.com, Kaur charges â‚¹40 lakh to â‚¹50 lakh per year to endorse a brand. Over the years, she has had associations with B-Natural juices, CEAT Tyres, Royal Challenge nd more.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM