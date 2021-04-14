What Happened To Heath Streak? Zimbabwe Legend Admits To Corruption, Banned For 8 Years

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak has created a furore after being caught guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code. The former cricketer-turned-coach is the only cricketer from Zimbabwe to pick up 100 Test wickets and remains one of the country's finest players ever. Here's a look at what happened to Heath Streak and why was Heath Streak suspended.

Heath Streak Zimbabwe cricket: Ex-player banned for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

Former Zimbabwe captain and legend Heath Streak has been banned for eight years after being charged with five breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code. The 47-year-old accepted all five charges as a participant under the Code by virtue of his status as the coach of Zimbabwe from 2016 to 2018 and as the coach of various domestic teams. Reports state that he disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018.

JUST IN | Former @ZimCricketv captain Heath Streak has been banned from all cricket activities for eight years after he accepted five charges of breaching the @ICC Anti-Corruption Code#HeathStreak | #HeathStreakBan | #ICC | #AntiCorruption pic.twitter.com/0lqFOQ7Vbz — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) April 14, 2021

The report also states that Streak may have revealed insider information from his stints during the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League (APL). Streak is understood to have facilitated approaches by a corruptor to people within teams he was coach at. The 47-year-old did not report any of the above incidents to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He has also been charged with obstructing or delaying an investigation, including tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation.

ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit Alex Marshall said that offences did not affect the aforementioned outcomes of any relevant matches and Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme, for which they are grateful. He also revealed that the former Zimbabwe captain expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The 47-year-old chose to admit the charges and agreed on the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. Streak will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 March 2029.

Heath Streak Zimbabwe cricket and coaching career

Heath Streak made his Test debut in Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan 1993/1994 and was a staple in the line up for years to come. The 47-year-old is the only Zimbabwean bowler to have taken over 100 Test wickets and one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets. Following his largely successful playing career, Streak ventured into coaching and was appointed as the bowling coach of the Zimbabwe national cricket team in 2009. He was offered the role of the head coach in 2016 but resigned in 2018 after the country failed to make it to the 2019 World Cup. Streak also had coaching stints in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

