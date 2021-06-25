What Happened To Ishant Sharma? Indian Pacer Has More Bad News After WTC Final

Ishant Sharma returned with match figures of 3-69 off 31.2 overs in India’s crushing 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. The Indian team will now face hosts England in a grueling five-match Test series starting from August 4. Ahead of England Tests, the speedster sustained an injury on his bowling hand as he was stopping a ball on the decisive day at The Ageas Bowl earlier this week making fans wonder, "What happened to Ishant Sharma?"

As per the latest Ishant Sharma injury update, the pacer hurt his bowling hand while stopping the ball and had to get three stitches. While speaking with the ANI, sources close to the development said that despite the injury, the 102-Test veteran is expected to be fit in time for the series against England. Sharma was one of the three speedsters used by captain Virat Kohli against New Zealand, and the 32-year-old responded with the wickets of Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls in the first innings.

India vs England 2021 updates

Team India will now launch their post-World Test Championship campaign with a five-Test challenge against England on August 4. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 21-man squad. Here is a look at the expanded Indian squad for the upcoming India vs England 2021 series.

India vs New Zealand final highlights

While Ishant Sharma steamrolled New Zealand’s middle-order in the first innings, the right-arm quick remained wicketless on the reserve day. Earlier on Day 6, Virat Kohli and co. only managed to add 106 runs to their overnight total as they were shot out for 170. Already behind the game by 32 runs after the first innings, the Indian team set New Zealand a meagre target of 139.

India’s enigma machine Ravichandran Ashwin removed New Zealand’s openers in his opening spell to set up an exciting evening. However, captain Kane Williamson and batting mainstay Ross Taylor overhauled India’s total in the final hour of the thrilling Day 6 evening. Williamson lifted the inaugural World Test Championship mace, merely two weeks after he registered an away series win over Test giants England.

India vs New Zealand final highlights, watch video

Ishant Sharma IPL 2021

The Ishant Sharma IPL 2021 stint with Delhi Capitals will resume on September 19 in the UAE. After the tournament that was being played in India earlier this year was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the BCCI decided to move the tournament to the UAE much like last year. The IPL 2021 final is slated to be played on October 14. Ishant played three matches in the India leg of the tournament where he managed to pick a solitary wicket at an economy rate of 8.08.

