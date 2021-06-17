What Happened To Jonny Bairstow? Is SRH Batsman Unlikely For India Test Series?

After concluding the 2-match Test series against New Zealand, England will face India in its next Test series starting from August which will consist of 5 Test matches. Ahead of the England cricket team’s international fixtures, wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has given an injury scare to the team after he sustained an injury during the Worcestershire vs Yorkshire match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 season. The Jonny Bairstow injury news has left the fans wondering what happened to Jonny Bairstow and whether he would be available for the upcoming Test series against India.

What happened to Jonny Bairstow?

During the Worcestershire vs Yorkshire match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 season, Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant century from just 48 balls. However, after getting to his half-century in a quick-fire way from just 29 balls, Jonny Bairstow sustained an injury to his ankle. Bairstow was able to continue his innings forward after a long delay with Adam Lyth as his runner since he wasn’t able to run properly.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said that Bairstow’s ankle had blown up and he hoped that it wasn’t ligament damage. Despite the injury, Bairstow completed his century from just 48 balls and played a knock of 112 runs from 51 balls. The Jonny Bairstow injury has put a question mark on his availability for upcoming India vs England 2021 series. The India vs England 2021 series will consist of 5 Test matches with the first match starting on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Bairstow's brilliant performance despite his injury

Bairstow’s century helped the Yorkshire team reach a score of 216 runs at the end of 20 overs. The English batsmen hit 7 4s and 10 6s while playing with a strike rate of 219.61. Bairstow scored 112 runs from just 51 balls while sustaining an injury to his ankle through the mid-innings of his knock. In return, the Worcestershire were limited for a score of 122 runs and the Yorkshire team won by 94 runs.

Jonny Bairstow IPL 2021 season

Jonny Bairstow had a brilliant IPL 2021 season while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and the Jonny Bairstow IPL price for the IPL 2021 season was INR 2.2 crore. The English batsman was first purchased by the SRH team in the year 2019 and since then the Jonny Bairstow IPL price has remained constant. While playing 7 matches with the SRH team 2021, Bairstow scored 248 runs with a strike rate of 141.71. He maintained an average of 41.33 in the first part of the IPL 2021 season.

