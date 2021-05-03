What Happened To KL Rahul? Why Did KL Rahul Not Play Against DC On Sunday?

The Punjab Kings faced yet another defeat in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as they came second in their clash against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Many fans were surprised on seeing Mayank Agarwal come out for the toss in place of skipper KL Rahul for the crucial contest. Rahul, who has been a top performer for the franchise, did not feature in the game against DC and in a major blow to Punjab, he is expected to miss more matches in the T20 competition as well. What happened to KL Rahul? Let's find out.

The KL Rahul injury news is bound to worry the PBKS think tank as the opening batter has the most prolific run-scorer for the franchise this season. The elegant batsman has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and as a result, he will be on the sidelines for the upcoming few fixtures. The right-hander was transferred to a hospital in Mumbai where he will undergo surgery as a part of his medical treatment.

It is unlikely that the player will make a comeback into the competition after being surgically operated on. Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who led the PBKS side against DC on Sunday, will captain the team in the absence of the star player. The franchise took to its social media accounts to share the latest KL Rahul injury update with fans.

PBKS vs DC scorecard summary

KKR - 166/6 (20 overs) (Mayank Agarwal - 99*, Dawid Malan - 26) (Kagiso Rabada 3-36, Axar Patel 1-21)

DC - 167/3 (17.4 overs) (Shikhar Dhawan - 69*, Prithvi Shaw - 39) (Harpreet Brar 1-19, Riley Meredith 1-35)

Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

KL Rahul IPL 2021 stats

The talented batsman has emerged to be one of the top attractions in the cash-rich league. The opener finished the 13th edition of IPL as the leading run-scorer and has also showcased a stunning form with the bat this year as well. After having played 7 matches in the IPL 2021 so far, the champion cricketer has amassed 331 runs at a fantastic average of 66.20. Rahul has led the PBKS side from the front and has scored four stunning half-centuries in the ongoing edition of IPL. It remains to be seen if the KL Rahul IPL 2021 journey is over, or whether the player will still make a comeback in the latter stages of the tournament.

