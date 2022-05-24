What Happened To Kusal Mendis? Star Batter 'under Surveillance' After Chest Pain On Field

After the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first Test ended in a draw, both the teams are currently battling in the second Test match which is underway in Dhaka. Sri Lanka looked in control of the match before Liton Das and Mushfiquer Rahim tilted back the advantage in Bangladesh's favour with a century-plus partnership for the sixth wicket.

However, the ongoing Test match also witnessed a scare with one of the Sri Lankan players taken off the field after feeling unwell.

BAN vs SL: Kusal Mendis complains of chest pain

On the first day of the second Test, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after he walked off the field holding his chest. The Sri Lanka batter complained of chest pain during the 23rd over shortly before the lunch break on day one of the Dhaka Test on Monday.

According to a report by ICC, Manzur Hossain Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's doctor, confirmed that Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital for "proper diagnosis and better management". Chowdhury also added that the Sri Lankan was struggling with dehydration leading into the match.

The report further states that an ECG (Electrocardiogram) test at the hospital has come out clear but Mendis will continue to remain under observation and Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood is hoping the 27-year-old will be fit to return to the team for the remainder of the Test.

BAN vs SL 2nd Test: Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim create a record on Day 1

Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim hit centuries on Monday as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky 24-5 to end Day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka on 277-5. Liton was batting on 135 and Mushfiqur, who scored 105 in the first test, was on 115 after sharing a record 253 runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand.

They made the highest partnership for the sixth wicket or lower after losing the first five wickets for 25 runs or less, breaking the record set by Pakistan duo Wallis Mathias and Shujauddin against West Indies in 1959. It was also Bangladesh's highest sixth-wicket partnership, eclipsing the 191 by Mohammad Ashraful and Mushfiqur Rahim against Sri Lanka in 2007. After a sensational batting collapse, they kept Bangladesh unscathed throughout the day.