What Happened To Manoj Tiwary? Cricketer Falls Off The Radar After India, IPL Appearances

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). On the back of some powerful performances for Bengal in the domestic circuit, he earned his Team India cap in January 2008 against Australia by making his ODI debut. Manoj Tiwary is an attacking right-handed batsman who is known for his aggressive stroke-play, with many comparing his batting style to that of former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

While he has played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for the ‘Men in Blue’, the cricketer has not been considered for national selection since 2015. Here is a look at some insights regarding what happened to Manoj Tiwary and a roundup of his cricketing career.

What happened to Manoj Tiwary? What has the cricketer been up to?

To answer the ‘What happened to Manoj Tiwary?' query, it is important to know the happenings in his life besides his IPL career. The Bengal-born batsman made his First-class and List A debuts in 2004. Years of consistent run-scoring in Indian domestic tournaments earned him a Team India call-up for the high-profile 2008 tri-series in Australia. While he scored just two runs in his only innings ‘Down Under’, he was later included into the team as Yuvraj Singh’s replacement in 2011.

Manoj Tiwary shot to fame by scoring an unbeaten 104 against West Indies in December that year, which also earned him a ‘Player of the Match’ award. Despite of his efforts, the batsman was ignored by the team management and selectors in the playing XI for the next 14 matches.

His last appearance while donning the national colours came against Zimbabwe in July 2015. Manoj Tiwary was most recently seen in action for Bengal during the 2019-20 Indian domestic home season earlier this year. However, he recently made some headlines by showing his support for Kangana Ranaut after the Bollywood actor made some startling revelations pertaining to the Indian film industry.

D people who al r attacking #KanganaRanaut 4 her statements r exposing themselves of who they r from inside but remember when karma hits back, then it hits back at u wit no menu, u get served what u deserve 👍

So brace yourselves, it's coming at u all 👊 #IndiaWantSushantTruth — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 21, 2020

What happened to Manoj Tiwary? His IPL career and success with Gautam Gambhir

While Manoj Tiwary played for the Delhi-based franchise in the first two IPL editions alongside Gautam Gambhir, he then shifted base to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prior to IPL 2010. He stayed with the franchise till IPL 2013 where the cricketer enjoyed much success. In 2012, Manoj Tiwary scored 260 runs throughout the tournament and lifted the IPL title under the leadership of his ex-Delhi Daredevils teammate Gautam Gambhir. He also hit the winning runs in the final against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The Bengal-based batsman was then picked up by the Rising Pune Supergiant for the 2017 season alongside the likes of Steve Smith and IPL veteran MS Dhoni. The franchise fell short of winning the title clash by just one run against the Mumbai Indians. While Manoj Tiwary took field for Kings XI Punjab in 2018, he failed to attract any bidders at the 2019 and 2020 IPL auctions. After he was snubbed by franchises at the IPL 2020 auction, he took to Twitter and “celebrated” the occasion. He shared a 40-second video of himself where he can be seen drinking a beverage by the seaside.

Recently, when Manoj Tiwary was made fun of on Instagram by a cricket fan, his wife Susmita lashed out at him for putting Manoj's name in the 'All-time Flop IPL XI', a post which went viral. In interviews off late, Tiwary has claimed that he intends to play cricket for another 10 years as the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James have shown that 'age is just a number' in the NBA. He is also looking to represent India in shooting in the Olympic Games someday.

Manoj Tiwary “celebrates” IPL 2020 auction snub, watch video

Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here i’m celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 Auction 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0IUhtpIRv — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 22, 2019

