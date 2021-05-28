What Happened To Manvinder Bisla? What Is The IPL 2012 Final Hero Upto Now?

The Indian Premier League has provided a significant opportunity for up-and-coming cricketers in the country to rub shoulders alongside stalwarts of the game. While several players have been able to fast-track their selection in the national side with their inspiring performances in the cash-rich league, a number of cricketers have faded away despite having proved their mettle on the big stage. Former Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman Manvinder Bisla is one such campaigner who was lost in the shuffle after a few impressive knocks. What happened to Manvinder Bisla? Here we reveal more details about the talented glovesman.

What happened to Manvinder Bisla?

The answer to the 'Who won IPL 2012 final for KKR?' is Manvinder Bisla.The right-handed batsman was an integral part of the KKR team and he was also instrumental in guiding the team to their first-ever championship victory in India's flagship T20 competition. The Gautam Gambhir-led team squared off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ultimate clash of the 2012 season. CSK posted an imposing target of 191 in the all-important game and looked to be the favourites to trump KKR at the halfway mark.

Howeover, Manvinder Bisla had different plans. The player walked in to open the batting alongside skipper Gautam Gambhir and took the CSK bowlers to the cleaners with his stunning strokeplay. Bisla had shot to fame when he played a blistering knock of 89 from just 48 balls in the 2012 IPL final. After his heroics in the crucial encounter, he established himself as a mainstay in the KKR line-up for the subsequent season as well.

The Haryana lad failed to capitalise on his chances in the next season as he could only manage to score 255 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 108.05 after having played 14 games. Bisla could only get a single game in the 2014 season with Robin Uthappa taking up wicketkeeping duties. He was released by the KKR franchise after their second championship victory in 2014. While he was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he failed to carve a niche for himself in the star-studded batting order.

Manvinder Bisla's last appearance in the cash-rich league came in 2015. While the player was a part of multiple franchises in his IPL career, he is best remembered for his swashbuckling knock in the 2012 IPL final. Bisla was picked up by the Colombo Kings franchise last year for the Lanka Premier League. Presently, he plays for Goa in the Ranji Trophy.

Manvinder Bisla IPL 2012 final: Who won IPL 2012?

The Kolkata Knight Riders under Gautam Gambhir's leadership won their first-ever IPL title in 2012. The KKR team went over the CSK side in the final to win the championship. With stunning half-centuries from Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis, KKR chased down the total of 191 with 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Watch the Manvinder Bisla IPL 2012 final knock here -

Source: iplt20.com

Manvinder Bisla highest score in IPL

The wicketkeeper has featured in 39 matches in the T20 competition. He has amassed 798 runs in his IPL career with 4 stunning half-centuries. The Manvinder Bisla highest score in IPL is 92. He once again got the better of CSK bowlers in the following season as he smashed a stunning knock of 92 from just 61 balls for KKR.

Image source: Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter