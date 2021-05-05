What Happened To Michael Hussey? CSK Coach Latest Health Update Revealed By Aussie Scribe

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be postponed after players and staff of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. It all started when Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from the KKR squad tested positive followed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner. In a recent development, the Michael Hussey Covid report also came positive, after which fans are wondering, “What happened to Michael Hussey?”

A senior official of CSK revealed that the test report of Michael Hussey came positive after which they sent it for re-test. Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor has given an update on the Michael Hussey Covid situation. Lalor took to Twitter to inform fans that Hussey will be in isolation for 10 days.

Michael Hussey in isolation for 10 days, flu symptoms but Covid positive. He will be left behind when the others fly out and supported by franchise. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 5, 2021

Michael Hussey has flu-like symptoms but has tested positive for Covid. Lalor further added that Hussey will be left behind while other players of the franchise will fly out. Commenting on the return of Australian players, Lalor also informed that BCCI is committed to fly back Australian players from Sri Lanka or the Maldives into Australia through a charter flight.

BCCI has committed to putting on a charter to get players back from Sri Lanka or Maldives to Australia, Hockley says — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 5, 2021

Lakshmipathy Balaji Covid situation

While Lakshmipathy Balaji Covid positive report will also see him in isolation while players from the CSK squad have already started moving out. The foreign players in the squad are awaiting confirmation from the BCCI on the route of travel. For all the foreign players in the IPL 2021, the BCCI has assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for secure and safe passage.

IPL 2021 suspended in the wake of rising cases

The decision of IPL 2021 suspended came to light after the Wriddhiman Saha Covid report came positive along with Amit Mishra's from the Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. By this point, 4 teams in the tournament had reported Covid cases after which the suspension of the IPL 2021 became inevitable. In the wake of all the events, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

CSK team 2021 before the IPL suspension

The CSK team 2021 were in great form in the IPL 2021. The Chennai Super Kings had won 5 out of their 7 matches which saw them sit at the 2nd position of the IPL 2021 points table. Fans would be eager to see whether CSK would be able to continue their form if the league resumes in the future.

