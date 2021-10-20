What Happened To Michael Slater? Aussie Test Great Arrested In Domestic Violence Case

Former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater has been arrested in Sydney over an alleged domestic violence incident. As per reports in ABC News, the New South Wales Police confirmed officers commenced their investigation yesterday after they became aware of an alleged incident that occurred on October 12.

Michael Slater arrested

According to reports, the cricketer-turned-broadcaster was arrested after the detectives attended a home at Manly around 9:00 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it has also been said that Michael Slater has been taken to Manly Police Station but, has not yet been charged.

Is Michael Slater married?

The former Australian cricketer tied the knot with Jo Slater in the late 2000s. The two reportedly started dating in 2005, and she was instrumental in helping Slater come out of his depression. The couple lives along with three kids in Sydney. Jo Slater is a Yoga teacher by profession. While the former Australian cricketer is often on the road for his commentary assignments, he loves to cherish his time off cricket with his wife and kids.

Michael Slater Test career

Michael Slater's cricketing career was filled with a number of ups and downs. While the right-handed batsman had a promising start to his international career, he went on to lose his place in the side to the current head coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer after a form slump in 2001.

In his cricketing career that lasted for nearly a decade, Michael Slater had represented the Aussies in 74 Test matches from 1993 to 2001 where he had amassed 5312 averaging 42.8 and a strike rate of 53.3.

The cricketer-turned-TV presenter has also featured in 42 One Day Internationals for Australia between 1993 to 1997 scoring 987 runs at an average of 24.1 and a strike rate of 60.4.

The 51-year-old was a part of the broadcasting team for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the ex-cricketer had decided to leave the IPL 2021 bio-bubble and fly to Maldives midway into the competition, considering the COVID-19 situation in India in May this year.

The IPL 2021 was temporarily suspended on May 4 and was rescheduled in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.