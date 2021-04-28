What Happened To Moeen Ali? CSK Star On The Radar Ahead Of SRH Match At New Venue

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign on a high, having won four out of the five games they have played. The Chennai-based franchise has looked like a different entity altogether as compared to last year and the team have dominated their opponents so far in the tournament. One of the main reasons behind the resurgence of CSK this year has been the addition of England all-rounder Moeen Ali to the squad.

What happened to Moeen Ali?

The Moeen Ali IPL 2021 stint has started on a bright note as he has been promoted by the franchise in the batting order. The southpaw who has become CSK's new No.3 has solved their batting woes by providing the much-needed impetus to the innings during the middle-overs. Moreover, Moeen Ali has also chipped in with the ball whenever his captain MS Dhoni has turned to him.

However, the Englishman was missing from CSK's playing XI in their high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The all-rounder's absence from the CSK team against RCB made fans wonder "What happened to Moeen Ali?"

Moeen Ali was carrying a niggle that he had sustained during CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Subsequently, the Moeen Ali injury became the reason behind his exclusion from CSK's playing XI against RCB. The nature of the Moeen Ali injury is still not known, however, MS Dhoni had informed during the toss vs RCB that he was carrying a slight niggle, which is why it is likely that the all-rounder will return to the playing XI for CSK's upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Moeen Ali's return will be a huge boost for CSK as they look to dethrone RCB and regain their place at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. In a short span of time, Moeen has become an indispensable part of the CSK squad. The Moeen Ali IPL 2021 form will be crucial in determining how far CSK go in the competiton.

CSK vs SRH live telecast and streaming details

Meanwhile, CSK will take on SRH in Match 23 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The CSK vs SRH live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). For the CSK vs SRH live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 28. For CSK vs SRH live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The CSK vs SRH live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM