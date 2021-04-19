What Happened To Muttiah Muralitharan? SL Legend And SRH Coach In Trouble In Chennai

Sri Lankan legend and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Muttiah Muralitharan was taken to the hospital on Sunday. The former Sri Lankan spinner underwent an angioplasty at a city hospital. So, what happened to Muttiah Muralitharan and what is the latest update on Muralitharan health.

What happened to Muttiah Muralitharan? Muralitharan health

According to IPL sources, the Sri Lankan legend underwent an angioplasty procedure after being admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital for cardiac evaluation on Sunday. As per a press release from the hospital on Monday, the 49-year old had a successful coronary angioplasty with stents on Sunday. The latest update on Muralitharan health was that the spinning legend was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

"A blockage was detected at the end of March. So it (angioplasty) was a routine procedure that was supposed to be conducted. He is doing well," a source told PTI. Fans around the world would be relieved to hear the news that Muralitharan has no serious health issues and could be expected to make his return to the IPL soon.

When is a Muralitharan IPL 2021 return expected?

A Muttiah Muralitharan IPL 2021 return is expected as soon as the former Sri Lankan spinner undergoes a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after the surgery. This means that Muralitharan could be back in time when SRH face CSK on Wednesday, April 28. The match will start live at 7:30 PM IST from the Feroz Shah Kotla.

SRH IPL 2021 so far

Meanwhile, SRH have had a disastrous start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they have lost the three games they have played so far. However, on a positive note, all the games they lost were by a close margin. SRH lost their opening game to KKR by 10 runs, their second game to RCB by six runs and their third game to MI by 13 runs. Hopefully, the guidance of Muralitharan will help the team to concede fewer runs which will help the batsmen to chase down the target more comfortably.

SRH team for IPL 2021

SRH players retained: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.