What Happened To Nathan Lyon? Aussie Spinner Suffers Concussion While Fielding

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a concussion while fielding during a New South Wales intra-squad match in Sydney. He ended up injuring himself while fielding on the first day of the three-day trial match at Hurstville Oval, as per Cricket New South Wales. As a precaution, Nathan Lyon has withdrawn from the three-day game but is expected to be available for their opening Sheffield Shield match against Victoria on October 27 at Drummoyne Oval. Lyon had bowled 20 overs and picked up a solitary wicket conceding 79 runs.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has announced the next set of Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup fixtures with the New South Wales and Victoria border finally opening on Wednesday. The two teams will play against each other in back-to-back Shield matches on October 27 at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney and on November 5 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They will also play a Marsh Cup game on November 12 at the MCG.

Nathan Lyon has been Australia's premier spinner in Test cricket for almost a decade. After legendary spinner Shane Warne's retirement, several spinners were tried and tested, however, none could consolidate their position in the Australian side the way Lyon did. Earlier this year, the off-spinner recently achieved a historic milestone when he stepped foot at The Gabba for India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 as he became the 13th Australian cricketer to represent the country in 100 Test matches. The offie's 100th Test match wasn't the one to remember as India beat Australia by three wickets in Brisbane to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. In doing so, India also managed to become the first team to defeat Australia at The Gabba in 32 years.

Notably, Nathan Lyon did not have the best of times in India vs Australia test series. At 33, and playing a milestone 100th test match Lyon would have hoped for a better haul than the 9 he ended the series with. Lyon would also have hoped to finish the series at even 400 wickets - a record that he would've achieved had he taken just one more wicket anywhere in the series. However, as things stand, he finished the tour at 399 wickets and might have to wait a while before he gets to go to 400.

