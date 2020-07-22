What Happened To Nathu Singh? MI's Famous 2016 Debutant Loses His Way Post IPL Riches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced a plethora of young talent over the years. While some players have taken the opportunities with both hands, others haven't quite managed to capitalize on the chances. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal owe a large part of their national team selection to the cash-rich league. On the other hand, there are also several players who have faded into oblivion. One of them is ex-Mumbai Indians pacer Nathu Singh. This has given rise to a cricket query - 'What happened to Nathu Singh?'

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians dedicate special song to Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira; watch video

What happened to Nathu Singh? Pacer's career so far

Nathu Singh, who hails from Rajasthan, came into the limelight when Mumbai Indians bought him for a whopping ₹3.2 crore in the IPL 2016 auctions. The fast bowler is known for his raw pace and swing. Nathu Singh's father worked as a labourer in a wire factory near Jaipur and he lived most of his life surrounded by financial difficulties. Despite all the difficulties, Nathu Singh made his debut for Rajasthan in the 2015-16 season. On his Ranji Trophy debut, he had picked up eight wickets against Delhi at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and soon became a popular name in domestic cricket.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly calls Delhi Capitals 'my team' after IPL team's 'Dadagiri is constant' wish

Nathu Singh didn’t play as many matches as he would’ve liked for the Mumbai Indians, but his life changed significantly in terms of finances after the IPL 2016 contract. In 2017, he was brought by Gujarat Lions for ₹50 lakh, for whom he featured in just two matches. Ahead of the IPL 2019, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals but didn't feature in any match and was eventually released by the franchise.

The right-arm pacer has currently fallen out of favour in the IPL. However, Nathu Singh, who is just 24 years of age, is a regular in the Rajasthan side and is expected to start knocking on the Indian doors soon. With age on his side, he can still make a comeback in the IPL.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin's memes star in Delhi Capitals' International Jokes Day post

What happened to Nathu Singh? Nathu Singh stats

Nathu Singh has played only two matches in the IPL where he has picked up a solitary wicket at an average of 15. As far as first-class matches are concerned, Nathu Singh has played 20 matches and picked up 52 wickets. In List-A, Nathu has featured in 17 matches and picked up 23 wickets.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals owner pledges to bring JSW's $400m worth Chinese imports to 'zero' in 2 yrs

IMAGE COURTESY: DELHI CAPITALS TWITTER