What Happened To Pele? Brazil Legend Hospitalized For Six Days To Remove Tumour

Football legend Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour during a six-day admission in Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital. The 80-year old is not believed to be critical and also rubbished claims last week when it was speculated that he fainted. Meanwhile, the 3-time World Cup winner also provided a health update via social media for the same.

Pele admitted to a hospital in Brazil for past six days

According to Globo news, Pele was admitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital for an undisclosed issue. He was undergoing routine examinations with his business manager Joe Fraga stating that there were no reasons to worry. Fraga said that a 'full battery of tests, scans, colonoscopy,' amid other examinations were carried out. Meanwhile, Pele cleared the air via an Instagram post, stating that he had a tumour for which he was getting tests for.

This scare came a few days after various reports suggested that Pele had fainted. Pele, amid rumours spreading like wildfire, took to his social media accounts immediately to dismiss them. He wrote that he did not faint and that he was only busy with his routine examinations.

Fans were worried about Pele's health during his documentary

Considering Pele's achievements, it is not surprising to see the kind of love fans have for the Brazilian legend. Earlier this year when he cut one of his fingers during filming a documentary, fans were left extremely worried. Pele was the leading star in a Netflix show that explained his life from childhood poverty to becoming one of the best footballers in history. The Brazil legend is the only man in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

The primary reason why viewers were concerned was that Pele was using a simmer frame and a wheelchair at various points of shooting the documentary. For example, in the opening scene, he was only able to reach his seat in front of the camera with the use of a walking frame. Meanwhile, towards the end of the show, he was seen arriving at a barbecue in a wheelchair. With Pele becoming hospitalized, fans around the world will hope that he recovers soon.