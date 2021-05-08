What Happened To Prasidh Krishna? KKR Cricketer's Standby Position For WTC Final Hampered

The 14th edition of the India Premier League was marred by a number of controversies. Members from multiple franchises testing positive for the COVID-19 virus proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the cash-rich league and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to suspend the edition after the bio-bubbler breach. The latest one to join the list of COVID-19 positive players in IPL 2021 is Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna. What happened to Prasidh Krishna? Here is the latest Prasidh Krishna news.

Prasidh Krishna news: What happened to Prasidh Krishna?

The 25-year-old fast bowler is believed to have left the IPL bio-bubble in Ahmedabad after testing negative. However, the youngster tested positive for coronavirus after returning to Bengaluru. According to ANI, sources close to the player have confirmed the Prasidh Krishna Covid news.

It is worth mentioning that the speedster was named as one of the standby players in the Indian squad for the ICC Word Test Championship Final. It remains to be seen if the latest development has any effect on his availability. After the latest Prasidh Krishna COVID update, the Kolkata-based franchise has a total of four players who have tested positive for the virus in IPL 2021.

Varun Chakravarthy COVID news

The Kolkata Knight Riders were the first franchise to confirm that members from their contingent had tested positive for the deadly virus during the latest edition of IPL. Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first two players whose tests returned positive. The team's clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore also had to be postponed after the Varun Chakravarthy Covid news broke out. According to ESPNCricinfo, KKR's mystery spinner had stepped out of the bio-bubble for a necessary shoulder scan. There is a possibility that the cricketer may has contracted the virus during that period.

Tim Seifert health update

New Zealand's Tim Seifert has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to fly back home from India. The Kiwi batsman was supposed to travel back to New Zealand on a charter flight after the Indian Premier League was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. According to the support staff and commentators, Tim Seifert failed both his pre-departure PCR tests.

According to NZC chief executive David White, support has been organized for the player after information regarding his health was received. Seifert will be treated in the private hospital in Chennai where former Australia player Michael Hussey has been getting treated since he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. White also said that Seifert had tested negative in seven out of the 10 tests and was confident that he will be receiving the best of treatment from his franchise.

IPL 2021 postponed with immediate effect

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



