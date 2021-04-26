What Happened To R Ashwin & Why Did Ashwin Leave IPL? DC Star's Withdrawal Reason Revealed

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a huge blow on Monday after their leading spinner R Ashwin decided to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021. The off-spinner was a crucial part of the Delhi Capitals squad 2021 and a regular feature in the playing XI. With the spinner's sudden withdrawal from the tournament, fans have been wondering "What happened to R Ashwin?" and "Why did Ashwin leave IPL?"

Delhi Capitals squad 2021: What happened to R Ashwin?

To answer the "Why did Ashwin leave IPL" query, the R Ashwin family is the reason behind the offie's withdrawal from IPL 2021. The DC spinner has taken a break from the tournament to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the main reasons behind Ashwin's sudden departure could be a steep rise in the number of COVID cases in India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.

Ashwin came out with the news of his break from IPL 2021 shortly after Delhi Capitals picked up a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin informed that he may return to the IPL 2021 if the situation improved in the future, although this looks unlikely till the tournament finishes, which is on May 30. Here's a look at Ashwin's tweet. The R Ashwin family comprises of his wife and daughter, who live in Chennai.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

R Ashwin in IPL 2021 so far

The performance of R Ashwin in IPL 2021 till now has been abysmal. The DC spinner, who has featured in all five games for his sides, managed to bag just one wicket at a dismal average of 147.00 and an economy rate of 7.73. Ashwin will likely be replaced by young all-rounder Lalit Yadav, who has had a decent tournament so far.

DC vs SRH Super Over

Meanwhile, the DC vs SRH game ended in a tie after the Men in Orange managed to match Delhi's score of 159 riding on the back of an unbeaten 66 by Kane Williamson. The game was forced into the Super Over. Delhi gave the responsibility of bowling the Super Over to Axar Patel, who was playing his first game of the competition.

The Axar Patel COVID situation had kept him out of the first four games, but the southpaw made a stunning comeback and gave away just seven runs in the DC vs SRH Super Over, besides taking 2 wickets in the match. The SRH management baffled everyone by sending David Warner ahead of Jonny Bairstow and the Australian struggled to get going on a sluggish Chennai wicket. In response, Rashid Khan couldn't defend the target as Pant and Dhawan ensured helped Delhi score the eight runs with the final run coming off the last ball.

SOURCE: R ASHWIN INSTAGRAM