What Happened To RCB's Washington Sundar? Why Is He Ruled Out Of Second-phase Of IPL 2021?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to miss the second leg of IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury. Washington had suffered an injury on his finger before the start of the five-match Test series against England late last month. Washington was playing for County Select XI in a practice game against the Indians when he sustained the finger injury. Washington was hit on his right hand by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj. He was sent back to India after medical tests confirmed a fracture on his finger.

According to an official statement by the franchise, Akash Deep, who plays cricket for Bengal in domestic tournaments, has been named as a replacement for injured Washington. "Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of #IPL2021 as he hasn’t fully recovered from his finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal who until now was a net bowler with RCB, has been named as Washi’s replacement," RCB said in its statement.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of #IPL2021 as he hasn’t fully recovered from his finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal who until now was a net bowler with RCB, has been named as Washi’s replacement. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/azaMgkaDZp — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 30, 2021

Akash Deep had made his T20 debut for Bengal in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has played his first match against Maharashtra on March 9, 2019, where he picked 2 wickets in four overs at an economy rate of 5.25. Akash Deep has played 15 T20 matches for Bengal and has 21 wickets to his name, which he picked at an average of 16.85. The 24-year-old has also played 11 List A and 9 First-Class matches for Bengal.

IPL 2021

The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned COVID-19 positive during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The playoffs will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

Image: iplt20/website