What Happened To Rohit Sharma? MI Captain Provides Huge Injury Update After DC Game

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock against the Delhi Capitals, scoring 44 runs from 30 balls. However, the Rohit Sharma stats from Tuesday's game weren't fruitful in taking the Mumbai Indians across the finish line as the lower batting order failed to provide a significant contribution to the scoreboard. In the end, the Mumbai Indians were restricted for a score of 137 and the Delhi Capital managed to chase it by 6 wickets.

During the second innings, Rohit Sharma was seen absent from the field for the most part of the game. Fans were wondering as to “What happened to Rohit Sharma?” and whether an injury has kept him away from the later part of the game.

What happened to Rohit Sharma during the match?

In the post-match interview, Danny Morrison asked Rohit Sharma whether they felt short to score appropriate runs after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma replied by saying that after a good start they should have scored enough runs and the lower batting order couldn’t score well. He also added that they are facing the same problem time and time again where the team is not able to capitalize on the runs scored in the powerplay.

He also praised the Delhi bowlers for maintaining their stride in the middle and keeping the pressure intact. Danny Morrison then asked Rohit Sharma about his body and whether he was feeling cramped and tight in his hamstrings. Rohit Sharma assured that he was absolutely fine and it was just a small niggle and it should be okay. Fans would be hoping that the Rohit Sharma injury wouldn't affect his upcoming performance.

The DC vs MI scorecard

Mumbai Indians saw the best Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 start where he scored 44 runs from 30 balls giving them a strong foundation. However, the lower batting order, other than Jayant Yadav all went out for a single-digit score. It was Amit Mishra’s impact on the DC vs MI scorecard where the Delhi spinner took 4 crucial wickets of dangerous batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Mishra was also able to send Ishan Kishan back to the dugout after he seemed comfortable with the pitch and ready to fire. The Rohit Sharma injury also kept him away from most part of the match. Amit Mishra was awarded the Player of the Match with Shimron Hetmeyer playing a sensible innings to finish the match for DC.

Rohit Sharma stats

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the most successful captain of the Indian Premier League. His position as a captain saw the Mumbai Indian lift the trophy 5 times, most by any team. In his IPL career, Rohit Sharma has scored 5368 runs with an average of 31.39 and a strike rate of 130.73. Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 season has seen him score 138 runs from 4 matches so far.

Image Source: IPLT20.com