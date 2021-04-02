What Happened To Sachin Tendulkar? Cricket Legend Hospitalised As COVID-19 Precaution

Former India player Sachin Tendulkar is hailed as the greatest batsman ever to play the game by many fans. The cricketer enjoyed a glorious cricketing career where he smashed all the major batting records during his playing days. The cricketing legend has tested positive for the COVID-19 last week. Tendulkar recently provided fans with a recent update regarding his health.

What happened to Sachin Tendulkar?

The batting maestro had taken to his social media accounts last week to confirm that he tested positive for coronavirus. The ex-India captain had mentioned that he tested positive following mild symptoms. The 47-year-old had also mentioned that all the other members of his home had tested negative. The player was under home quarantine, wherein he was following all the protocols recommended by his doctors. Here is what happened to Sachin Tendulkar -

Following Tendulkar, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and his younger brother Irfan Pathan also tested positive for COVID-19. It is to be noted that all were part of the India Legends during the Road Safety World Series in which Tendulkar's squad clinched the title in the final and defeated Sri Lanka.

Sachin Tendulkar news: Sachin Tendulkar in hospital due to COVID-19

The star batsman once again used his social media to share his recent health updates with his followers. Tendulkar took to his Twitter account on Friday, April 2, where he revealed that he has been hospitalised as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice. The Sachin Tendulkar news saw him getting flooded with messages for the cricketer soon after the 'Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised' news broke out. Here is the latest Sachin Tendulkar in hospital tweet -

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.



Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

2011 World Cup final: 10th anniversary of India's historic win

April 2, 2021 marked the 10th anniversary of India 2011 World Cup final victory. The MS Dhoni-led India side defeated Sri Lanka in the ultimate contest of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moments of the match are forever etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans.

Sachin Tendulkar was instrumental in India lifting the World Cup trophy again as he made a significant impact with the bat in the competition. Tendulkar emerged as the leading run-scorer for the Indian cricket team in the edition. Sachin Tendulkar, in his tweet, also wished his former teammates and Indian fans on the 10th anniversary of the momentous victory.

After having represented the Indian side in as many as six World Cups, the prolific run-scorer finally won his first-ever World Cup in 2011. The opener amassed 482 runs from 9 matches at a stunning average of 53.55. He also slammed two crucial centuries in the marquee event.

Image source: AP