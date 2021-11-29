What Happened To Shane Warne? Australian Spin Wizard Injured After Motorbike Accident

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has suffered an accident after he fell from his motorbike on Sunday, November 28. The cricketer turned commentator has injured himself in the accident and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, the former cricketer has not sustained any serious injuries from the crash.

Warne avoided any kind of serious injury confirmed the same himself. The 52-year-old said that he was experiencing some pain and went to the hospital for a check-up post the accident. "I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," said Warne after the accident as cited by ANI. He also added that he woke up in pain on Monday.

Shane Warne injured in bike crash

The cricket expert was reportedly out riding his motorbike with son Jackson when he fell off and slid. According to News Corp, Warne slid on the tarmac for more than 15 metres. He feared he might have broken his foot or damaged his hip in the fall. However, the former Australia spinner is now healthy and recovering. Warne is still expected to do the broadcasting duties for the upcoming Ashes series as scheduled. The Ashes begins on December 8 at the Gabba in Australia.

Warne slams Australia for making Steve Smith Vice-captain

Earlier, Warne caught media attention as he publicly criticised the Australian Cricket team for making Steve Smith the Vice-captain. With a few days to go for the Ashes 2021-22, Cricket Australia (CA) finally appointed Pat Cummins as the skipper of the Australian Test cricket team and Steve Smith as his deputy last week. Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were the top contenders for the captaincy after Tim Paine stepped down from his leadership duties due to his alleged involvement in a sexting scandal.

Following the announcement of the new captaincy, the former Australian spinner in his column for the Herald Sun has slammed Cricket Australia for appointing Steve Smith as vice-captain of Australia's Test cricket team. Although Warne called Smith one of the best batters around the world, he slammed Cricket Australia for giving the 32-year-old cricketer a second chance after the sandpaper gate scandal. Warne went on to say that Marnus Labuschagne should have been the vice-captain.

Steve Smith along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were handed bans by Cricket Australia for their role in the sandpaper gate episode in Cape Town, which rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

Image: AP