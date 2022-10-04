What Happened To Shimron Hetmyer? Shamarh Brooks Replaces Batter In WI's T20 WC Squad

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped from the team’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, West Indies dropped Hetmyer after he missed a rescheduled flight to Australia. As per the report, the decision was taken by the selection panel, which also named Shamarh Brooks as the replacement for Hetmyer.

It is pertinent to mention that, the West Indies squad had left for Australia in different groups on Saturday, following the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League. The Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper was originally supposed to fly on October 1, but was rescheduled to October 3, due to personal reasons. The delay was considered by CWI, who booked him a flight for Monday.

However, the cricketer then informed CWI’s director of cricket Jimmy Adams that he would not be travelling. Shedding their thought in a media release, CWI said, “The decision by the CWI selection panel was made as Shimron Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday 1 October at his request, due to family reasons”.

What has been said so far?

"With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, Monday 3 October, meaning he would, unfortunately, miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium. This morning, Mr Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York,” the board added.

'We are not prepared to compromise the team's ability': CWI's director of cricket

At the same time, Adams revealed that Hetmyer was informed that any further delay to his travel plans to Australia will see him losing the spot in the team. "This afternoon we informed the CWI board of directors that the selection panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad," Adams said. "Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event,” Adams explained.

Brooks will not travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16. However, he will be absent from the squad for the two-match T20 series against Australia. He will directly join the World Cup squad in Melbourne.