What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Shreyas Iyer Injury Update Ahead Of IPL 2021

India batsman Shreyas Iyer took to social media to confirm that he had undergone a successful surgery to patch up the shoulder injury he had sustained earlier in the year. The 26-year-old, who took over the reins of the Delhi Capitals team from veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir late into the IPL season in 2018, will have to sit out this IPL season as he completes his rehab and will be reduced to a mere spectator as the Capitals try to improve upon their performance from last year when they finished as the runners-up. Read on for the full Shreyas Iyer injury update and to find out exactly what happened to Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2021: What happened to Shreyas Iyer?

Having played a fairly average series of knocks in the India vs England T20I series in March 2021, Shreyas Iyer went into the teams' ODI series with scores of 67, 8*, 9 and 37. With just 6 runs to his name as the second innings of the 1st ODI rolled around and looking to contribute to the side in other ways, Iyer took a daring dive to stop what would have been a certain boundary off the bat of English batsman Jonny Bairstow. While to the relief of bower Shardul Thakur, Iyer did manage to stop the boundary, his landing did not stick well.

Going by his immediate reaction after the fall, it was clear that the batsman was in tremendous pain. Clutching his shoulder, Iyer was escorted off the field and taken for scans where it was revealed that he had partially dislocated his left should during the move. Not only did this rule Iyer out of the rest of the India vs England series (which India won with a commanding 2-1 margin), it also meant that he would need to rehabilitate his shoulder for at least the next four months.

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer injury update

According to the latest post by Shreyas Iyer, the surgery on his left shoulder has been successfully completed. While he hasn't provided any timeline for his recovery, we expect the Shreyas Iyer return to take place sometime in September or October of 2021.

Delhi Capitals Captain and Squad for IPL 2021

With Iyer gone, Ricky Ponting and the rest of the Delhi Capitals management have given the reins of the team to Rishabh Pant.

Here is the full squad of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

Image Credits: Shreyas Iyer Twitter