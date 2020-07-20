What Happened To Siddharth Trivedi? Ex-RR Bowler's Life Without IPL

Indian cricketer Siddharth Trivedi was one of the crucial young members of the Rajasthan Royals line-up in their triumphant run in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Touted as the next cricketing star and one for the future, his career took a massive blow in IPL 2013 as he was handed a one-year ban from all forms of cricket for not reporting approaches made to him by a bookie. While Siddharth Trivedi represented the Rajasthan Royals in all IPL seasons between 2008 and 2013, he was not selected by any of the franchises in the subsequent editions even after the completion of his ban in 2014. Here is a look at some insights regarding what happened to Siddharth Trivedi and a roundup of his cricketing career.

What happened to Siddharth Trivedi? What has the cricketer been up to?

To answer the ‘What happened to Siddharth Trivedi?' query, it is important to know the happenings in his life besides his 2008-2013 IPL career. He made his first-class debut for Gujarat in the 2002-03 Ranji Trophy, a team he would later ditch for Saurashtra in India’s premier domestic tournament. The nippy medium-pacer was also selected in India’s squad for the 2002 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand where he played alongside future star Irfan Pathan. Due to his impressive bowling record at first-class and List A levels, he landed an IPL contract for Rajasthan Royals in 2008, a franchise he remained associated with till 2013. After making a comeback from his one-year ban, Siddharth Trivedi played for Saurashtra in the 2014-15 Indian domestic season, thus marking his final appearance in competitive cricket.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Siddharth Trivedi said that he is now aspiring to become a coach to train the younger generation. The pacer announced his retirement earlier this year which he described as his "most emotional moment”. The 37-year old said that he always wanted to play more but considered it wasn't his “destiny”. Speaking further about his career, he said that he will no longer be playing competitive cricket going forward and he wants to start coaching young players within a couple of years. In the meantime, Trivedi said he will be gaining experience and making himself stronger in the coaching department.

What happened to Siddharth Trivedi? Career stats of the 2008 IPL winner

Between IPL 2008 and 2013, Siddharth Trivedi played 76 matches for the Rajasthan Royals bagging 65 wickets. Interestingly, even though he has not played a single match for the franchise beyond IPL 2013, the right-arm bowler is their leading wicket-taker and is ahead of several Rajasthan Royals veterans like Shane Warne, Shane Watson and James Faulkner. Moreover, his 13-wicket tournament haul in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne proved to be one of the more instrumental factors for his team’s success.

Apart from IPL, Siddharth Trivedi has also played 82 first-class and 78 List A matches. His collective tally in both formats comprises of 375 wickets with 15 five-wicket hauls. At times, Trivedi also proved to be a handy batsman lower down the order as he crossed the 50-run mark on three occasions.

Image credit: IPLT20.com