What Happened To South Africa Cricket? Proteas' T20 World Cup 2021 Participation In Doubt

The South African cricket team has been an important part of the ICC tournaments with the South African players displaying some brilliant cricket performances throughout all these years. The IPL 2021 also includes prominent South African players like AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Chris Morris and the list goes on. However, during the ongoing IPL 2021, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is going through an ongoing crisis which has put a question among the fans as to what happened to South Africa cricket. This has put a question mark on the participation of the South African cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

What happened to South Africa cricket?

Nathi Mthethwa, the Sports Minister for South Africa is about to post an order that will derecognise the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board. If this happens the CSA will lose its official powers to handle the cricketing affairs in the country and won’t be representing the national team. This can prove to be a major blow for South African cricket as the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is due to start in October.

A new board may be appointed in place of the CSA. But it will have to be recognised by the ICC and the Sports Ministry of South Africa. Till this happens the South African team will have to cease all the upcoming schedules which might include the T20 World Cup 2021 as well if all the formalities are not taken care of in due time.

ANNOUNCEMENT: CSA Interim Board statement on correspondence from Minister Mthethwa.



Read more: https://t.co/y25XyUJivK

A power struggle may get the CSA dissolved

The CSA currently consists of the interim Board of Directors and a Member’s Council which has the power to make decisions on national cricket. Nathi Mthethwa, in a letter, has invoked the power to derecognise the CSA and is about to post the order in the Government Gazette in the coming week. If this order gets published in the Gazette, the Member’s Council will have a week to respond to the orders

If a new board gets created it will take some time to create a reliable framework and infrastructure to continue cricket operation in South Africa. In a time when South African players are displaying great cricket performances in the IPL, the possible exclusion of South Africa from the T20 World Cup can be disheartening. AB de Villiers is looking in great form in the IPL 2021 and has a lucrative salary being offered by the RCB.

AB de Villiers IPL salary

According to insidesport.com AB de Villiers IPL salary is 11 crore rupees for the IPL 2021 season. According to caknowledge.com, the AB de Villiers net worth is estimated to be $21 million (148 crore rupees approximately). He earns a net annual income of 3 million dollars.

DISCLAIMER: The above-mentioned AB de Villiers net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.