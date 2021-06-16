What Happened To Steve Smith? Fans Curious After Australian Star Pulls Out Of WI Tour

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming West Indies and Bangladesh tours. The Australia squad for West Indies 2021 sprung some major surprises as seven-star players David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson were missing from the squad. The aforementioned cricketers withdrew from the tours due to various reasons, however, Steve Smith pulled out due to an injury. This has made fans wonder, "What happened to Steve Smith?"

What happened to Steve Smith?

The Steve Smith injury on the elbow is the reason behind his withdrawal. The elbow injury has been troubling Smith for quite some time now and with this time off, the cricketer will continue to nurse his injury. Speaking about Smith, head selector Trevor Hohns said that the World No. 1 Test batsman was unavailable for selection due to an elbow injury and will now be able to use this time to fully recover ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 and the home Ashes series. He added that Smith was disappointed to miss the tour with the decision made on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, Smith's withdrawal has also had fans worried about his participation in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). It is likely that the Australian will return to play in the IPL 2021 as he will need some game time behind him to get into the groove for T20 World Cup 2021 which he can get in the IPL.

Australia squad for West Indies 2021: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies vs Australia schedule

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I: July 10 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

July 10 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I: July 11 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

July 11 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I: July 13 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

July 13 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I: July 15 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

July 15 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I: July 17 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

July 17 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI: July 21 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST)

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI: July 23 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST)

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 3rd ODI: July 25 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST)

