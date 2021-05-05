What Happened To Stuart MacGill? Ex-Australian Spinner KIDNAPPED In Shocking Incident

Former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home on April 14. The Australian veteran was taken to another corner of the city where he was battered and threatened with a gun before being released an hour later. The 'Stuart MacGill kidnapped' news stunned the cricketing fraternity and made fans wonder, "What happened to Stuart MacGill?"

What happened to Stuart MacGill?

On Wednesday, Australian police arrested four men in connection with the 'Stuart MacGill kidnapped' incident. According to reports, MacGill was confronted by a man on a street in Sydney’s north before two other men forced him into a car. The former cricketer was then driven to a suburb in Sydney’s southwest and allegedly beaten before being driven again to another suburb and released.

NSW Police superintendent Anthony Holton told media that he knows it was only an hour that he was held but it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure. Holton stated that MacGill, who knew one of his alleged kidnappers, was still quite shaken by the incident. As per the latest Stuart MacGill news, the former spinner din't inform anyone about the horrifying incident as he was petrified of something bad happening to him.

As per The Australian, no money was exchanged but as per police the kidnapping was financially motivated. The four men aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 are accused of the incident. The accused will undergo a trial in court soon.

Further reports have emerged which state that the man who confronted MacGill on the street was Marino Sotiropoulos, brother of his girlfriend Maria O’ Meagher. Notably, Sotiropoulos is the owner of Aristotle’s restaurant in Neutral Bay where MacGill works as a General Manager. The other men involved in the incident are identified as Minh Nguyen(42) and Frederick and Richard Schaaf.

Coming to Stuart MacGill's cricketing career, the cricketer could’ve been the most prominent Test spinner for Australia if not born in the era of Shane Warne. Stuart MacGill was known for his effective leg-breaks and a deceptive googly. The 49-year-old gained more popularity when he was the team's lead spinner in the home series against Sourav Ganguly's India in 2003-04. MacGill's Test stats include the 208 wickets he picked in 44 Test matches at an average of 29.0 with12 fifers. He also has six wickets in three ODIs.

Stuart MacGill net worth

Accordig to celebsagewiki.com, the Stuart MacGill net worth is estimated between $1 Million - $5 Million (althought this number is unverified). His net worth majorly consists of his income from being an Australian cricket player. The Stuart MacGill house is located in Sydney.

