What Happened To Sudeep Tyagi? Cricketer's Life After Blockbuster CSK Debut In 2009

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced a plethora of young talent. While some players have taken the opportunities with both hands, others haven't quite managed to capitalize on the chances. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal owe a large part of their national team selection to the cash-rich league. On the other hand, there are also several players who have faded into oblivion. One of them is former CSK pacer, Sudeep Tyagi. This has given rise to a cricket query - 'What happened to Sudeep Tyagi?'

What happened to Sudeep Tyagi? More about the Ex-CSK pacer

Sudeep Tyagi was considered the next big thing in Indian cricket because of his ability to bowl consistently over 140 km/hour. The right-arm pacer emerged from the lanes of Uttar Pradesh, which has produced some to best pacers in the form of Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sudeep Tyagi burst into domestic cricket after he was spotted by Mohammed Kaif in the nets.In his debut game, he replaced Shalabh Srivastava, who chose the infamous ICL over domestic cricket.

Sudeep Tyagi came into limelight in his debut Ranji Trophy season (2007-08) in which he grabbed a total of 41 wickets playing for UP. In fact, Sudeep Tyagi managed to pick a 10-wicket haul in his debut game against Orissa and guided his team to a dominant win. Soon, he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2009.

Sudeep Tyagi played 8 matches in his maiden IPL season, grabbing five wickets at an economy rate of 7.15. Moreover, it was the pace and length at which he bowled that impressed everyone. Subsequently, he picked 14 wickets in 6 games in the India A tour of Australia, which was vital in him receiving a national call-up.

Sudeep Tyagi made his India debut in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka in 2009. Later on, he went onto play the 50-over series against South Africa. However, he failed to produce any match-winning performances. The lanky pacer was soon dropped from the national team and failed to make a comeback ever again. He played a total of 4 ODIs and 1 T20I for Team India.

Sudeep Tyagi turned back to domestic cricket in order to make a comeback. He wasn't getting regular opportunities in the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team, which is why he opted to play for Saurashtra instead of his home side in the 2014-15 Ranji Season. As Saurashtra was looking for a fast bowler, Tyagi seized this opportunity to claim his place in the lineup. However, he has not featured in any competitive game since 2017.

Tyagi claimed in a recent Instagram live chat 'Yash For Sports' that there is no better cricketing mind he has ever come across then his ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni and backs the team to win the IPL 2020. The fast bowler also revealed that Dale Steyn is his role model, while Chris Gayle was the toughest batsman he has ever bowled to.

What happened to Sudeep Tyagi? Sudeep Tyagi career stats

Sudeep Tyagi played 14 matches in the IPL where he managed to bag 6 wickets at an average of 49.16 an economy rate of 8.46. As far as first-class matches are concerned, Tyagi has played 41 matches and picked up 109 wickets. In List-A, Tyagi has featured in 23 matches and picked up 31 wickets.

IMAGE COURTESY: SUDEEP TYAGI INSTAGRAM