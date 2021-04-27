What Happened To T Natarajan? SRH Star Missed By Fans As Bowler No Longer Part Of IPL 2021

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a rough start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. SRH have lost 4 out of their 5 games in the tournament so far. Apart from Kane Williamson missing the first few matches, fans have also noticed the absence of T Natarajan which has left them wondering as to what happened to T Natarajan. The SRH team 2021 is definitely missing its death over specialist T Natarajan who has been ruled out the IPL 2021 due to a knee injury.

What happened to T Natarajan?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had shared a video on Twitter where Natarajan bid farewell to the SRH team 2021 and the fans with an emotional message. In the video, Natarajan said that he was sad to miss the remaining games of the tournament while informing the fans that he would miss the IPL season as he had to undergo knee surgery. Taking his leave, he gave his best wishes to the team and hoped for them to win every game this season. The T Natarajan injury has seen him go back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for rehab.

ðŸ—£ï¸ "I'm sad to miss the remaining games this season."@Natarajan_91 has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and we along with the entire squad wish him a speedy recovery ðŸ§¡#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/b4mzS3Rfrp — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 23, 2021

T Natarajan injury update

Later, T Natarajan on Twitter shared a picture of himself after successfully undergoing knee surgery. Natarajan shared in his post that he was grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeon, doctors, nurses and the staff. He also expresses his gratitude to the BCCI and all his fans for their good wishes.

Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me. pic.twitter.com/Z6pmqzfaFj — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 27, 2021

Natarajan stats in IPL

T Natarajan had a great IPL 2020 season when he had to fit in the role of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. The left-arm pacer came to be known as a death over specialist when he took 16 wickets in 16 matches with an economy of 8.02 in IPL 2020 season. In his complete IPL career, Natarajan has taken 20 wickets in 24 matches with an economy of 8.62.

T Natarajan IPL 2021 price

Surprisingly enough, T Natarajan was first bought by the Punjab Kings in IPL 2017 for a price of INR 3 crores, although he couldn’t make much of an impact in 2017. Later he was purchased by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Natarajan IPL 2021 price has dropped to INR 40 lakh.

Natarajan stats in the international circuit

His brilliant performance in IPL 2020 saw T Natarajan make his ODI debut for India on December 2, 2020. He immediately made his T20 international debut on December 4, 2020, against Australia. Natarajan has played 2 matches taking 3 wickets with an economy of 7.15 in the ODIs. In his T20Is, he has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches with an economy of 7.62.

Image Source: T. Natarajan Twitter