What Happened To Tanmay Shrivastava? Life After Scoring More Than Kohli In 2008 U-19 WC

India is a country with a population of over a billion people and among the few things that bring the entire nation together, one is cricket. Almost every child, who aspires to be a cricketer, has a dream of representing the nation. However, it's not an easy task for a cricketer to make his way into the national team as there are only 15 slots and lakhs of people waiting to grab those.

There are also several players who fade into oblivion after showing promise initially. One such player is Tanmay Shrivastava, who was a key member of the Indian side that won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup under Virat Kohli. However, he failed to capitalize on his performances and soon fell out of favour. Fans often wonder what happened to Tanmay Shrivastava, a player who had potential galore.

What happened to Tanmay Shrivastava?

Tanmay Shrivastava was India’s highest run-scorer at the Under-19 World Cup 2008. However, his career didn't take off the way many cricket pundits predicted. Tanmay Shrivastava scored more than the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rilee Rossouw and was certainly the best batsman in the tournament.

Tanmay Shrivastava was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and plays domestic cricket for his home state. Tanmay Shrivastava represented three IPL franchises, i.e. Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Deccan Chargers, but didn’t find a lot of success. A few years after his final appearance in the IPL in 2012, he started amassing a lot of runs in the domestic circuit for Uttar Pradesh.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja who were a part of the World Cup-winning Under-19 side in 2008 made a name for themselves in international cricket. However, he couldn't achieve what his teammates were able to. Currently, he is plying his trade in the domestic circuit for Uttarakhand.

What happened to Tanmay Shrivastava? Tanmay Shrivastava stats

