What Happened To Virat Kohli? RCB Captain Makes Fans Worry Despite Win Over MI

The IPL never fails to amaze the fans as last night's encounter between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was another nailbiting contest. Virat Kohli's side scraped to victory on the last ball but despite the win, the RCB captain has made his fans worried. What happened to Virat Kohli and here's a look at the top MI vs RCB 2021 highlights.

MI vs RCB 2021 highlights: What happened to Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli faced a major injury scare during the season opener of the 14th edition of the IPL against MI on Friday. While attempting to take a catch of Krunal Pandya's shot in the first delivery of the 19th over, the ball hit the RCB captain's face. However, Kohli showed his dedication as he remained on the field and finished the match despite having a swollen eye.

MI vs RCB 2021: Match review

The much-awaited season opener of the IPL did not disappoint the fans as it featured a cracking contest between reigning champions MI and RCB. Virat Kohli's men restricted MI for a modest total of 159/9 in 20 overs after RCB decided to bowl first. Harshal Patel stats stood out as the Haryana born cricketer got his maiden five-wicket hall with figures of 5-27.

RCB seemed in a comfortable position to chase down the target of 160 as skipper Virat Kohli led the chase with 33 runs off 29 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell also joined the party for the RCB squad as he hit 39 runs off 28 deliveries, thereby finally showcasing his potential with the bat in the IPL. However, things seemed to take a dramatic turn after the captain was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the thirteenth over as the RCB wickets fell like a house of cards. From 98/3 RCB were down to 106/5 in three overs.

It was AB de Villiers who steadied the ship for the RCB team as the South African legend rolled back the years with his brutal assault by smacking 48 runs off 27 balls. However, the drama did not end there as RCB were given another scare when De Villiers was run out in the last over. RCB eventually got over the line on the last ball as Harshal Patel scored the winning runs.

RCB squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.