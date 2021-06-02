What Happened To Xavier Doherty? Australian Spinner Abandoning Cricket Shocks Fans

Australia's crafty left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty, who made appearances for the national team between 2010 and 2015, predominantly in white-ball cricket had announced his retirement from the sport in 2017. While the bowler had represented his country at the highest level for several years, he decided to choose a different path after calling it quits from the game. The 2015 World Cup-winning player has surprisingly taken up carpentry as his profession. The same has led to many fans wondering what happened to Xavier Doherty?

Xavier Doherty carpenter: What happened to Xavier Doherty?

While many international cricketers take up commentary and broadcasting gigs post their retirement, Xavier Doherty had other plans. In a video shared by the Australian Cricketers' Association on their social media accounts, Doherty mentioned how he had tried his hand at different things after he decided to call curtains on his cricket career. He admitted to trying out different things like landscaping, office work and even cricket work before taking up carpentry to make ends meet. The ex-spinner stated that he is indeed enjoying his new work as he gets to learn a lot of new things. Watch the Xavier Doherty carpenter story -

Xavier Doherty stats in international cricket

The bowler was a part of Australia's World Cup squad in 2015. The team went on to clinch the championship under the captaincy of Michael Clarke. Doherty, who was part of the 2002 U-19 World Cup-winning squad, made his international debut in 2010 against Sri Lanka, and in his first game, he registered a bowling figure of 4/46 in 10 overs. The 38-year-old has 55 ODI wickets to his name along with 10 and 7 dismissals in T20Is and Tests respectively. He had a reputation for bowling tidy spells in limited-overs matches.

Xavier Doherty net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Xavier Doherty net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.5 core. The player was a regular feature in Australia's white-ball matches under Michael Clarke's captaincy as he was the team's first-choice spin bowler. He is believed to have earned a decent amount for his stint with the national side. Moreover, he also is said to have made good money from his lengthy domestic career.

Disclaimer: The above Xavier Doherty net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

