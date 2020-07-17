What Happened To Yo Mahesh? Delhi's IPL 2008 Hero From Chennai Goes Out Of Reckoning

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given a platform to a string of youngsters since its inception in 2008. Some have been able to make the most out of the opportunities while others have failed to grab opportunities by the horns. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal owe a large part of their national team selection to the cash-rich league. On the other hand, there are also several players who have faded into oblivion.

What happened to Yo Mahesh?

One such player is former Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) pacer Yo Mahesh who had shown a lot of promise initially. The Tamil Nadu pacer had impressed fans in his early days in the IPL with his fast bowling but slowly faded away into oblivion amid increasing competition.

Yo Mahesh was also a part of India’s 2006 U-19 World Cup side and was signed up then-Delhi Daredevils for its first three seasons. Yo Mahesh performed brilliantly as he bagged 16 wickets in the inaugural edition of the IPL for the Delhi-based franchise. However, he could only play one match each in the next two seasons.

Subsequently, Yo Mahesh was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, However, he could not make a place for himself in the team in the 2011 edition. Yo Mahesh feature in 5 matches in the 2012 edition. Yo Mahesh has represented Tamil Nadu in 50 first-class matches and picked up 108 wickets. Despite several impressive performances, his career never quite took off. Since 2017, he hasn't featured in a first-class game. However, most recently, Yo Mahesh featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

What happened to Yo Mahesh? Yo Mahesh's career stats

Yo Mahesh played 18 matches in the IPL where he managed to bag 21 wickets at an average of 23.76 an economy rate of 8.83. As far as first-class matches are concerned, Yo Mahesh has played 50 matches and picked up 108 wickets. In List-A, Yo Mahesh has played 61 matches and picked up 93 wickets.

IMAGE COURTESY: TNPL TWITTER