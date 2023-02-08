What Happened When India Played In Nagpur Last Time? Know Interesting Stats About Stadium

India and Australia are scheduled to lock horns against each other in a four-match Test series starting February 9. The first Test will be played at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium (VCA). Ahead of the highly-anticipated contest, let's take a look at the statistics of the Nagpur stadium.

What happened when India played in Nagpur last time?

The last time India played a Test match at Nagpur's VCA Stadium was against Sri Lanka in November 2017. India won the game by an innings and 239 runs. Former India captain Virat Kohli was the standout performer of the match as he scored a double century to his name. He was also named the player of the match for his 213 off 267 balls including 17 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 205 runs courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma picked three wickets each in the opening innings. India scored 610/6 and declared their first innings. Apart from Kohli, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rohit Sharma also scored a century each. The Men in Blue then bowled the visitors out for 166 runs to win the second Test of their three-match series.

Nagpur VCA Stadium's Test records

Highest team total: 610/6d by India against Sri Lanka in 2017/18.

Lowest team total: 79 runs by South Africa against India in 2015/16.

Highest individual score: 253 not out by Hashim Amla (South Africa) against India in 2010/11.

Best bowling in an innings: 8/215, by Jason Krejza (Australia) against India in 2008/09.

Most runs scored by a player: Virender Sehwag - 357 runs.

Most wickets taken: R Ashwin - 19 wickets.

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: vca.co.in