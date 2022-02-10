'What Happened, Why Are You Not Running?': Rohit Sharma Scolds Chahal In 2nd ODI- WATCH

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led the Indian cricket team to their maiden series victory under his captaincy as a full-time skipper after defeating West Indies by 44 runs in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. In both the matches so far, the Indian team has looked fearless under Rohit and the captain has also displayed upfront commitment by making field changes according to the situation and bowler. Meanwhile, as India were marching towards a victory on Wednesday in the 2nd ODI, Rohit was seen scolding Yuzvendra Chahal and asking him why is he not running.

The clip of Rohit scolding the wrist-spinner was quickly a hit among cricket lovers, as fans were left in splits upon listening to the limited-overs skipper. "Peecha jhaa. "Kya hua tereko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag,” Rohit was heard saying to Chahal in Hindi. Translating it to English, Rohit said, “What happened to you? Why aren't you running properly? Go and field there”.

Watch Rohit Sharma scolding Chahal

When Rohit bodied Chahal 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/CdKIsd37rN — Avneet (@Avneet_Shilpa) February 10, 2022

How did the fans react?

Does anyone have that clip after Pooran's freehit Six where Rohit scolded Chahal for changing ends without asking. It was damn hilarious 🤣 — Rishabh Saxena (@CSRishabhSaxena) February 9, 2022

There's nothing to feel bad about, it's Captain's work to make sure fielders are at the right place & in a tense situation with less time, it's hard to see anyone stroll rather to be on their toes. #INDvWI — Bshal 🇮🇳 (@imbshal) February 10, 2022

This is more legendary than mahi calling Manish Pandey ki kahan dekh raha.... 😂 — Gaurav Singh (@gaurav_prhr) February 9, 2022

Chahal contributes with 1/45 in the 2nd ODI

On the match front, West Indies were bowled out by India in the 46th over with 193 runs on the board, chasing the target of 238 runs. Chahal returned with impressive figures of 1/45 in 10 overs, however, Prasidh Krishna became the star of the night with his figures of 4/12 in nine overs. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur contributed with two wickets as Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda also contributed with one wicket each.

Rohit's first series win as full-time limited-overs skipper

With the series in India’s bag, Rohit has displayed his prowess as the leader of the squad by making regular bowling and field changes. Earlier in the first innings, he walked out to bat for India alongside Rishabh Pant, which was also a bold decision. This was the first match for Pant as an opener, as KL Rahul was pushed down the order. However, KL and Suryakumar Yadav scored important runs in the middle order and a combined team effort resulted in the first series win for Rohit as the full-time limited-overs skipper.