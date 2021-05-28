What Happens If World Test Championship Ends In A Draw? Fans Curious Ahead Of WTC Final

India are all set to go against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India squad for WTC Final is currently in Mumbai where they are spending their mandatory quarantine period whereas the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand squad has already reached London where they will play a 2-Test series against England before the WTC Final 2021. Unlike white-ball cricket, a Test match can often end up in a draw due to which fans have raised the question “What happens if World Test Championship ends in a draw?”

What happens if World Test Championship ends in a draw?

According to the playing conditions announced by the ICC for the World Test Championship, both the teams will be announced as joint winners in case of a draw or a tie. The playing conditions also confirm the allocation of a Reserve Day that will be used to make up for any lost time during the scheduled days of the WTC Final. June 23 is set aside as the Reserve Day and both the above decisions were made prior to the beginning of the World Test Championship.

There isn't much to separate these two great captains ahead of next month's ICC World Test Championship final 👀



Who will lead their side to victory? 🤔#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/ANs71yjJog — ICC (@ICC) May 16, 2021

Changes in WTC Final 2021

The WTC Final playing conditions will also witness some changes that came into effect with the ongoing Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. As stated by the ICC, the changes in the WTC Final playing conditions are as follows:

Short Runs – The Third Umpire will automatically review any call of a ‘short run’ by the On-field Umpire and communicate the decision to the On-field Umpire prior to the next ball being bowled. Player Reviews – The fielding captain or the dismissed batsman may confirm with the Umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a player review for LBW. DRS Reviews – For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 schedule

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team is also set to face the England team in the 2-match Test series before the WTC Final. The first match from the England vs New Zealand Test series will start on June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

Image Source: Black Caps Twitter