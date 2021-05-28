What Happens If World Test Championship Ends In A Draw? Fans Curious Ahead Of WTC Final

Quick links:
India are all set to go against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India squad for WTC Final is currently in Mumbai where they are spending their mandatory quarantine period whereas the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand squad has already reached London where they will play a 2-Test series against England before the WTC Final 2021. Unlike white-ball cricket, a Test match can often end up in a draw due to which fans have raised the question “What happens if World Test Championship ends in a draw?”
According to the playing conditions announced by the ICC for the World Test Championship, both the teams will be announced as joint winners in case of a draw or a tie. The playing conditions also confirm the allocation of a Reserve Day that will be used to make up for any lost time during the scheduled days of the WTC Final. June 23 is set aside as the Reserve Day and both the above decisions were made prior to the beginning of the World Test Championship.
The WTC Final playing conditions will also witness some changes that came into effect with the ongoing Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. As stated by the ICC, the changes in the WTC Final playing conditions are as follows:
The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team is also set to face the England team in the 2-match Test series before the WTC Final. The first match from the England vs New Zealand Test series will start on June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.