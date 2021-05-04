What Happens To IPL 2021 Foreign Players? Fans Worried After IPL 2021 Suspended

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been marred with a number of controversies as a certain section of fans had expressed their apprehensions of conducting such a grand competition amid the health crisis in India. Players in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble testing positive for the coronavirus proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the tournament and it had to be postponed indefinitely. With IPL 2021 suspended, uncertainty looms over the overseas cricketers, support staff and broadcasters who are left stranded in India. What happens to IPL 2021 foreign players? Let's assess the possibilities.

IPL latest news: IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

What happens to IPL 2021 foreign players?

While a number of players had withdrawn midway into the league, considering the COVID-19 situation in India, a majority of overseas cricketers chose to fulfil their IPL commitments despite the dire circumstances. However, after the postponement of the tournament, the players will be keen to fly back to their respective home countries. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier assured the players of making travel arrangements for them after the completion of the tournament, it remains to be seen what step is taken after the latest developments.

According to PTI, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the board will find a way to send the overseas players home after the tournament was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday. Patel did not disclose details about how the players will be sent back but hinted that they are finding out ways to send them back safely. However, with several countries contemplating on suspending passenger flights from India and with the Australia travel ban in place, it surely is going to be an intimidating challenge for the Indian cricket board.

A chartered flight carrying players from India, England and New Zealand was scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom after the competition of the tournament. However, there are chances that several players from these countries may have mingled with the infected personnel. For instance, the Moeen Ali IPL 2021 team, the Chennai Super Kings, have been affected by the virus with bowling coach L Balaji testing positive. This could be a major sign of worry for the overseas players and support staff members of the team.

IPL latest news: Aussie players stranded in India due to Australia travel ban

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15. Australian commentator Michael Slater, who was a part of the broadcasting team for IPL 2021, was forced to take refuge in the Maldives as a result after he left the bio-bubble in India. Slater had also lashed out against the Australian Prime Minister on his Twitter account. The Australian player could face five years' imprisonment if he tries to enter the country from India during the travel ban.

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

