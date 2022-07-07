What Holds For Kohli In India's T20 Set-up? BCCI Source Favours 'form' Over 'reputation'

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s batting form has been a matter of concern for the Indian cricket team in the last few months. In his last international appearance, Kohli scored 11 and 20 runs in both innings of the 5th Test match against England, which ended with India’s loss on Tuesday. Kohli has been rested from the squad for the 1st T20I, scheduled to be played on Thursday, and will join the match from the 2nd T20I onwards.

Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with InsideSport, a top BCCI official shed light on Kohli’s future in the T20I squad. The official mentioned Kohli’s struggle with the bat and revealed that the ongoing series is likely to be his ultimatum to find his groove again. The official also hinted that the selectors are not in favor of giving the 33-year-old, any longer rope.

“He has been a great servant of the Indian cricket. Without doubt one of the best. But his struggle for form and runs is now alarming. Selectors need to select people on form not on reputation. I am no authority but he needs to get his groove back soon. Perform or Perish has to be a way forward on him,” the official added. He then went on to add that selectors will start looking at options to replace Kohli before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia if he fails to score runs in England.

A look at Virat Kohli's run of form

Kohli’s current run of form is a matter of concern, as he suffered with dismal form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in the first year away from captaincy. He scored 341 runs in 16 games, at an average of 22.73, and strike rate of 115.99. He could contribute with only two half-centuries during the entire tournament.

However, it should also be noted that Kohli returned with good runs in his last T20I assignment for the national team. The 33-year-old hit 52 runs against West Indies, in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series, which was played in February. At the same time, Kohli has also hit a total of three fifties in his last eight appearances.

With the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to begin in a few months, the Team India selectors would be keeping a close eye on the player’s performance. It is also being reported that the selectors will announce the T20I squad for the series against West Indies, once the England series concludes. This would allow them to assess Kohli’s performance, before taking a call on his future.

(Image: AP)