What Is AB De Villiers Donation For Covid-19? RCB Star Comes Into Limelight Again

Former South African captain AB de Villiers is one of the most loved foreign cricketers in India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star is renowned for his explosive batting, something which he is has done consistently in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has enchanted the Indian fans. Besides entertaining fans with his stunning performances on the field, the player has also been doing his bit off the field for the welfare of society.

IPL 2021 postponed: What is AB de Villiers donation for Covid-19?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc in the world last year, cricketers have come forward and donated in huge numbers. That trend has continued ever since the IPL 2021 postponed news was confirmed by the BCCI. A number of cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Australian pacer Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', The Pat Cummins donation has made fans wonder, "What is AB de Villiers donation for Covid-19?"

Last year in April, during an Instagram chat with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers announced that he along with the RCB skipper will donate cricket memorabilia from their match-winning and iconic knocks against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL to raise funds to combat the COVID-19. De Villiers was the one who came up with the idea of donating the cricket memorabilia from that game and asked Kohli to do the same.

Both cricketers auctioned their bats, gloves and signed jerseys from that match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. In that game, AB de Villiers played a brilliant innings of 129 runs in 52 deliveries with 12 maximums and 10 fours whereas Kohli smashed 109 runs in mere 55 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes.

AB de Villiers net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the AB de Villiers net worth is estimated to be $21 million (₹148 crores approximately, although this figure remains unverified). He earns a net annual income of USD 3 million. Apart from the Indian Premier League, the player also takes part in several global franchise-based T20 competitions and earns lucrative salaries for the same. AB de Villiers also rakes in money from his endorsement deals. Some of the brands that he has had associations with are Audi, Puma, Mont Blanc, and MRF among others.

AB de Villiers IPL 2021 price and other commitments

The AB de Villiers IPL 2021 price is $1.5 million (₹11 crore), as per the player’s retention value. Apart from IPL and his looming EPL participation, the legendary batsman also plays for the Brisbane Heat in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) competition. He has been an active freelancer in several global T20 leagues ever since he retired from international cricket back in 2018.

