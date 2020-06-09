What Is Andrew Symonds Upto Now? Controversial Ex-Australia All-rounder Turns 45

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds turned 45 on June 9. The burly Queenslander was an integral part of the Australian unit in their back-to-back World Cup triumphs in the 2003 and 2007 editions of the tournament. Apart from his numerous success and on-field achievements, Andrew Symonds' career has also been marred by enough controversies including several disputes with teammates and for violating Cricket Australia’s code of conduct. While the maverick all-rounder quit international cricket in 2012, here is a look at what the cricketer has been up to since his retirement.

Also Read | VVS Laxman Gives A Heartwarming Gratitude To Veteran Offie Harbhajan Singh; See Here

Andrew Symonds birthday: Cricketer’s life post retirement

Andrew Symonds is currently residing in Townsville, Queensland. Since his retirement, the cricketer has made several guest appearances as a commentator for the Australian Big Bash League (BBL). The all-rounder was also approached by the Fox Sports to become their commentator for the 2018-19 BBL season.

Post his playing days, Andrew Symonds also made several appearances across pop-culture media. In 2011-2012, the two-time World Cup winner took part in the fifth season of the popular Indian reality television show Bigg Boss. He also made a guest appearance as himself in a Bollywood movie Patiala House, starring Akshay Kumar in a leading role.

Surprisingly, ever since his retirement from the game, Symonds' personal life has not been highlighted much in the media, having divorced his ex-wife Brooke in 2005. He is said to have three children. However, he made an appearance for a cause recently in January 2020, i.e. playing in Adam Gilchrist's XI in the Australian bushfires charity match.

Also Read | 'Friendship' Motion Poster: Harbhajan Singh Sets High Expectations With The First Look

Andrew Symonds fishing

It is being noted through his several appearances on Cricket Australia’s official YouTube channel that one of cricketer’s favourite pastime is fishing. In fact, his fishing hobby almost landed himself in troubled waters in 2008 when he was sent back home for missing a team meeting.

Andrew Symonds fishing hobby, watch video

Andrew Symonds birthday: The all-rounder’s IPL journey

Even though Andrew Symonds retired in 2012, he made his final appearance for the Australian team in 2009. The cricketer had a brief one-season stint for Mumbai Indians during the 2011 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he became teammates with his yesteryear rival Harbhajan Singh. Before his IPL appearance for Mumbai Indians, Symonds was part of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers from IPL 2008 till IPL 2010. In IPL 2009, the player tasted his first trophy success as Deccan Chargers went on to lift their maiden IPL title.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Backs Abhay Deol Slamming Indian Celebrities Over 'Black Lives Matter'

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Trolls Suresh Raina Over 'bunking School' Claim To Watch Sachin Tendulkar